Former Arsenal player to play for Iran Tractor Sazi FC

The 29-year-old Anthony Stokes has so far played for the U21 and national football team of Ireland.

Stokes began his senior career with Arsenal, followed by other British clubs such as Celtic, Sunderland, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers.

The Irish player then joined the Scottish Hibernian FC at the beginning of the 2017 season, but was released in 2018. He then signed with Greek club Apollon Smyrni but failed to score any goals.

Iranian Tractor Sazi FC has already signed a two-year contract with Irish striker Harry Forrester.

Tractor Sazi FC did not play well in the last season of the Persian Gulf Pro league and only landed in the tenth place.

