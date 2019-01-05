Former AC Milan player signs with Tractor Sazi

According to reports, the 31-year-old defensive midfielder has moved to the Tabriz-based club for €5 million.

The French-Guinea national began representing the French U-17 squad in 2004 but in 2007, played for the senior football team of Guinea. He has scored five international goals for Guinea, one of which was against Team Melli where the African team defeated the Iranian side 2-1 in a friendly match in March 2014.

In his club career, Constant has played for Toulouse, Châteauroux, Chievo, Genoa, AC Milan, Trabzonspor, and Bologna.

The €5 million contract makes him one of the most valuable players of Iran’s Professional League (IPL).

Tractor Sazi currently ranks fourth at IPL with 26 points from 15 games, being just five points behind the leading Team, Sepahan.

