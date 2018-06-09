John Toshack joins Iran’s Tractor Sazi FC as head coach

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Signing a 3-years contract, eminent Welsh coach John Benjamin Toshack will join Iran’s soccer club of Tractor Sazi of Tabriz as the head coach.

The new owner of the Iranian football club Mohammad Reza Zonouzi had promised to hire a professional coach. He finally lived up to his word on Friday by reaching an agreement with former Real Madrid coach John Toshack.

There were reportedly talks with other distinguished figures, namely Brazilian Zico and former Barcelona coach Frank Rijkaard, but apparently no agreement was reached with those.

Claiming La Liga title in 1989-90 with Real Madrid is among Tochack’s major honors as a coach.

He will reportedly travel to Tabriz during next week to officially start his career.

Tractor Sazi FC is one the most Iranian popular football clubs based in Northwestern city of Tabriz. The team is preparing to win its first title in the Persian Gulf Pro League in the coming season.

