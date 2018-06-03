Zico likely to coach Iran’s Tractor Sazi FC

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Tractor Sazi FC officials are reportedly negotiating with Brazilian coach Zico to reach an agreement to lead the team after their talks with Dutch Frank Rijkaard failed.

The new owner of the Iranian football club Mohammad Reza Zonouzi is reportedly consulting with his sports advisers to hire a new coach. He is looking for renowned coaches, but he has not succeeded yet.

One of his options was former Dutch national team and FC Barcelona coach Frank Rijkaard, but negotiations with him failed reportedly because the two sides did not reach an agreement on a contract.

Another option for Tractor Sazi is famous Brazilian Zico, who has so far led national teams of his own country, Iraq, Japan, Turkish club Fenerbahce, and Uzbekistan's Bunyodkor.

Zico has so far had positive talks with the officials of the Tractor Sazi club and has a good chance of coaching the Iranian professional league.

Anyway, Zonouzi intends to lead the negotiations to a conclusion until this Wednesday before the training sessions of his players start.

