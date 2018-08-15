  1. Sports
Scottish football player signs contract with Iran Tractor Sazi FC

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – The Scottish professional footballer Lee Harry Erwin has signed a 4-year contract with Iranian football club Tractor Sazi to play in the forward.

According to the Public Relations Department of Tractor Sazi FC, 24-year old Lee Erwin has signed a four-year contract to play in the forward for the northwestern Tabriz city's team.

He will soon join the training sessions of his new team.

So far, Tractor Sazi have not played well in this years’ Iranian premier league which is officially called the Persian Gulf Pro League despite the fact that it has spent much money on hiring European footballers such as English attacking midfielder Harry Forrester and Irish striker Anthony Stokes.

Newly-joined Erwin has previously played for Motherwell, Arbroath, Leeds United, Bury, Oldham Athletic and Kilmarnock.

