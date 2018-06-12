Pres. Rouhani congratulates new Italian PM for wining post

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – In a message forwarded on Tuesday, Iranian President Rouhani offere congratulations to new Italian prime minister for acquiring the position of premiership.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani cabled a congratulatory message on Tuesday to new Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte felicitating the Italian politician for success in winning parliament’s confidence vote and starting the new cabinet.

“I hope to see great move forward, during the term of your premiership, in strengthening cooperation in bilateral, regional and international areas to secure mutual interests and put into practice the brokered and signed agreements, under the auspices of joint political will and serious determination exercised by the officials of the two countries,” reads part of the message sent by Iranian top executive.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte comfortably won a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday June 6, confirming his government's majority after promising tough negotiations with Europe over the economy.

Conte, backed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League, won an initial vote in the Senate on Tuesday and can now forge ahead with his coalition program, which includes tax cuts, benefit hikes and justice reform.

He won the lower house motion by 350 votes to 236, with 35 parliamentarians abstaining.

