TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Iranian first VP Es’hagh Jahangiri congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for being reelected in his position.

In a message cabled on Saturday, Jahangiri expressed satisfaction regarding the increased cooperation of the two countries in recent years.

He also hoped for further cementing the ties in various areas and implementing previous agreements of Iran and Hungary in Orban’s new term.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a two-thirds parliamentary majority in last month’s vote and took office for a third straight term.

MAH/4300636