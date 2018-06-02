Iran prioritizes constructive interaction, deepening ties with Italy

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – President Rouhani expressed congratulations over the Italian National and Republic Day, stressing that "constructive interaction with Italy has been a priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the recent years."

Here is the full text of his message to Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella:

I offer my sincerest congratulations to your Excellency and the people of that country on the National Day and Republic Day of the Italian Republic.

Constructive interaction and deepening relations with Italy, as a friend and important country in the European Union, based on mutual respect and interests, has been a priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the recent years. Fortunately, under this policy, relations between the two countries in various fields have been growing and I am confident that by signing the agreement of line of credit, the path to operationalisation of documents signed between the two countries will be facilitated and accelerated.

I pray to the Almighty for your Excellency's health and success and the people of the Italian Republic's prosperity and felicity.

Festa della Repubblica is the Italian National Day and Republic Day, which is celebrated on 2 June each year. The day commemorates the institutional referendum held by universal suffrage in 1946, in which the Italian people were called to the polls to decide on the form of government, following the Second World War and the fall of Fascism.

