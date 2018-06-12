Measures taken to ease investment after US pullout

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s Parliament Speaker said Tue. that certain measures have been taken to tackle the problems facing investment in Iran after the US pullout from the nuclear deal and the reinstatement of sanctions.

Ali Larijani made the remarks at an unveiling ceremony of the book “The Economy of Iran in 2017” on Tuesday.

“Considering the fact that the US acted in violation of ethics and international rules and commitments in regard to the nuclear deal, the move has somehow affected the country’s situation in terms of the type of investment,” Larijani told reporters gathered at the event, adding “for this reason, we have taken certain measures and negotiations are also taking place [to manage the situation].”

“We need to reach a more precise framework based on the behavior of the United States in the coming months,” Larijani added.

Also present at the event was the head of the Research Center of Islamic Legislative Assembly, Kazem Jalali, who said Iran’s economic growth rate will reach 4.4 percent next year, which is higher than the country’s average growth rate in the years after the 1980-88, which is about 3.8 percent.

He also maintained that the inflation rate stood at 10.5 in 2017, and will reach 11.5 by the end of the current Iranian fiscal year (20 March 2019).

