Iran, Europe kick off new round of oil talks

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Despite US President Donald Trump’s threats on Iran in recent weeks and in the wake of US pullout from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), several foreign petrochemical delegations especially European firms have held talks with the senior officials of Iran’s oil and petrochemical industry.

On May 8, US President Trump announced his country’s pullout from JCPOA with repetition of unfounded and baseless allegations against Iran and threatened reinstatement of unilateral sanctions on Iran in a grace period of 90 to 180 days.

However, US unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran forced several countries especially European countries to adopt harsh positions on the issue.

For this purpose, some European countries including Switzerland and Italy held confidential talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran without any worry of US action in this respect.

Despite US pullout from JCPOA, Swiss ‘Casale’ Corporation and National Petrochemical Company (NPC) have recently pledged to broaden and enhance bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.

In his meeting with senior officials of Swiss ‘Casale’ Corporation, Reza Norouzzadeh senior official at National Petrochemical Company (NPC) expounded on the activities of the company in the field of technical knowhow and also licenses required in Iran’s petrochemical industry.

In this mutual meeting, Swiss ‘Casale’ Corporation was requested to offer quality technical and engineering services to NPC as before.

Despite international sanctions imposed on Iran, Swiss ‘Casale’ Corporation has established very close relationship with Iranian petrochemical companies as licensor of ammonia production units.

