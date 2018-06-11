Foreign railway companies to keep contracts with Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Railway official Hossein Ashouri said Mon. that despite US sanctions, foreign railway companies have officially announced their decision to remain committed to their agreements with Iran.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Vice President of Operation and International Transportation at Railways of Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI), Hossein Ashouri, said he has no concerns over the implementation of agreements signed with foreign companies in the light of US sanctions.

“The US sanctions are nothing new, although still annoying,” he said, adding “in the past years, we were able to manage the situation despite the unjust sanctions.”

Ashouri stressed that some foreign railway companies are at the stage of signing new contracts with the Iranian side.

He noted a financing agreement with Russia for the manufacture of 6,000 freighter wagons, adding “under the agreement, Russia will finance the production of 6,000 freighter wagons in Iran by the next two years.”

Ashouri then mentioned the upcoming Iran Rail Expo scheduled for 19-22 June 2018, saying “200 Iranian companies and over 90 foreign companies from Germany, China, Russia, Latvia, Spain, Turkey, Czech Republic and Austria will be taking part in the event.”

MS/IRN82939854