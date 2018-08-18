Intl. karate C’ships kicks off in Urmia

The 14th edition of Solidarity & Friendship Karate Male Championships started in the capital city of West Azerbaijan province, Urmia, on Friday afternoon August 17.

Some 300 karate practitioners from 12 countries are participating in the international event in all categories.

This is the fifth time that the event is held in Iranian city of Urmia.

Iranian practitioners will compete against their opponents from 11 other countries in 5 Kumite weights in all three divisions of junior, senior and adult as well as individual kata also in every division which comprise 19 categories in general.

Teams from France, Azerbaijan and Turkey are among the best teams taking part in the event.

