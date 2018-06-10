Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant producing 1000 MW a year: Salehi

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Ali Akbar Salehi, the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Sunday that Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is currently providing 1000 MW stable electricity in a year for Iran.

“It is a couple of years that Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant works for ten months in a year producing 1,000 megawatts electricity and if off for two months for repair and change of fuel,” said Ali Akbar Salehi, the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Sunday.

The Iranian official made the remarks on the sidelines of the ceremony of singing a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AEOI and Iranian health ministry to open a nuclear education center for nuclear medicine and cancer treatment.

“There is no power plant in Iran as stable as a nuclear power plants while at the same time it is impossible to expect a nuclear power plant to provide the whole electricity needed by a country” he added.

He then added that currently there is a need for 55,000 megawatts of electricity in Iran while the number was around 2,500 megawatts of electricity in 40 years ago. “At that time two power plants were able to meet the electrical need of the whole country.”

