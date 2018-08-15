AEOI spox says Iran might reconsider JCPOA commitments

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi visited Mehr News Agency (MNA) headquarters in the center of Tehran on Monday and sat down for an interview with journalists from the Politics Desk.

At the start of the interview, Kamalvandi said there has been a great achievement in the field if Quantum in Iran's atomic agency while expressing his sadness that it did not receive proper attention from Iranian media.

“It was a great achievement and it is called the quantum entanglement, which is a highly advanced technology, actually a revolution,” Kamalvandi underlined.

He further detailed that it was an experiment that has been successfully carried out several times during last year to make sure the results obtained were not accidental.

He further described it as a cutting-edge of science achievement, which will make a revolution in computer science and technology.

Meanwhile, he acknowledged that the experiment has yet to become operational.

Elsewhere in the interview, the atomic agency spokesman touched upon the achievements in the field of enriching uranium, saying “it has been almost two years that gas has been injected to IR8 centrifuges and different experiments have been carried out on them. IR6 machines have reached verification stage, but research and verification take several years as it needs several experiments.”

Kamalvandi further warned that Iran has options if it wants to put pressure on the other side.

On the situation of Arak reactor, he said that Chinese experts are working on its redesign and the the work of its detailed design will end within months.

He added that after the detailed design stage, the reactor will become operational.

The Iran atomic agency spokesman went on to talk about Bushehr nuclear power plants A and B and continued cooperation with Russians, saying “the A and B nuclear powers plants will be inaugurated within 8 and 10 years, respectively, according to the contract, which was signed two years ago."

In response to a question until when Iran will stay in the JCPOA and remain committed to the deal, he said that Iran atomic agency acts under the command of higher levels of leadership in the Islamic Establishment though it will continue to provide its ideas to them.

He further highlighted that different scenarios are being taken into account by the country’s decision makers and Iran will be prepared for any situation.

He said that Iran will look at the results of continued cooperation with the Europeans and will decide what to do, and the decision will be political not a technical one.

At the end of the interview, the official said that the atomic agency has not received any orders to leave or stay committed to the 'additional protocol', stressing that if the other parties to the deal, especially the Europeans intensify their efforts to keep the JCPOA alive, Iran may also countinue its JCPOA commitments.

KI/4374454