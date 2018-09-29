Iran, Russia call for expanding nuclear coop.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow, Mehdi Sanaei, conferred with Deputy Director General for International Affairs of Rosatom State Company, Nikolai Spassky, on the current important topics, including nuclear cooperation for peaceful purposes between Iran and Russia.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest status of cooperation in construction of two new nuclear power plants in Bushehr, as well as cooperation in Fordow nuclear facility.

The Iranian ambassador thanked Russian authorities for their positive stance regarding the JCPOA.

The Russian official, for his part, voiced condolences over the terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz, and went on to stress Rosatom’s resolve for timely implementation of joint projects.

