TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who left China late on Sunday after attending SCO summit, arrived home on early Monday.

In the two-day visit, which was held 9–10 June, President Hassan Rouhani participated in SCO summit, which was held in coastal city of Qingdao in China's eastern province of Shandong and addressed the summit.

Rouhani also had bilateral meetings with heads of states, including presidents of China, Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Mongolia and Belarus.

LR/4317783