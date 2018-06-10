Iranian lawmakers suspend reviewing FATF-related bill for two months

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – The Iranian MPS decided to suspend discussing Iran’s accession to the International Convention for the Suppression of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) for two months in coordination with the government.

The Iranian Parliament begun reviewing Iran’s accession to Convention for the Suppression of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and membership in the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) on Sunday morning in an open session.

The lawmakers decided with 138 yes votes to suspend discussing Iran’s accession to the International Convention for the Suppression of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) until two months later when the fate of Iran's current negotiations with three European countries aimed at saving the JCPOA is known.

According to a lawmaker, the Parliament's decision came after securing the approval of the government.

Iran needs to pass the bill in order to get off the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist, but the lawmakers are concerned over the certain limitations that the convention would impose on Iran’s ties with resistance groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah or Palestine’s Hamas.

The Iran’s accession to CFT bill had been returned to Parliament's National Security Commission almost two weeks ago following lawmakers’ opposition. Finally, the Commission approved the CFT bill on May 30 after months of reviewing and laying down some conditions for it.

Meanwhile in today's session, the Parliament passed the bill for Iran’s membership in the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) after discussing and agreeing with the amendments required by the Guardian Council, which is empowered to vet legislation.

