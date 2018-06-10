'My Brother, Khosro' to go on screen at Iranian Filmfest. in Paris

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iranian psychological film 'My Brother, Khosro', directed by Ehsan Biglari, will go on screen at Iranian Film Festival to be held in French capital Paris.

The movie narrates the story of two brothers, one of whom suffers bipolar disorder and stays at his brother’s house for a while. The story is around the annotations and events happening for this family, which are caused by that stay.

'My Brother, Khosro' is Ehsan Biglari’s debut in which Shahab Hosseini, Hengameh Ghaziani, Nasser Hashemi and Bita Farahi have starred.

Iranian Film Festival in Paris will also host other Iranian films, including 'Kupal', 'No. 17 Soheila', and 'Pig'.

Iranian feature 'No. 17 Soheila', directed by Mahmoud Ghaffari, is about a 40-year-old single woman who needs to get married as soon as possible due to some genetic disorder that would complicate her pregnancy.

'The Pig' is a 2018 Iranian comedy film directed by Mani Haghighi. It was selected to compete for the Golden Bear in the main competition section at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival. The movie recounts the story of Iranian directors getting slaughtered by an unknown serial killer and a blacklisted director, Hasan Kasmai, is curious about only one thing: Why isn't the killer after him?

‘Kupal’ directed by Kazem Mollaie is about a hunter and taxidermist who goes through an unfortunate incident by trapping himself in his basement with little food and no water, having to survive by using creative and desperate means. The storyline of Kupal and the tagline is, ‘you can’t be alone in this world!’

