China hands over 1st inmate to Iran within new agreement

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – The deputy justice minister said China has handed over the first Iranian prisoner within the framework of the agreement on the exchange of convicts between Iran and China.

Mahmood Abbassi, the Iranian Deputy Justice Minister said that with the transfer of the inmate to Iran, the agreement between the two countries has come into force, adding that a number of other Iranian convicts will be transferred to the country to continue their sentences in their countries in the near future.

Abbasi extended his appreciation to the bodies that ensure the transfer of the inmates, including the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Justice, the Iranian Embassy in Beijing, the Iran Air, Mahan Air as well as the Interpol for their efforts during this difficult time of the pandemic.

The Iranian judicial official further advised Iranian citizens who intend to travel to other countries to respect the laws of the destination countries and to refrain from committing crimes, because all countries pay special attention to their security and do not accept violations of their laws and regulations.

