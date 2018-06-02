Iran wins Argentina in VNL

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iran secured a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Argentina in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Friday.

The second week of VNL competitions kicked off in San Juan, Argentina, where Kolakovic’s men proved their quality against their former coach Julio Velasco.

Iran won the second, third and fifth sets (25-22, 25-22 and 15-9) while losing first and fourth ones (21-25 and 24-46).

Milad Ebadipour and Amir Ghafour collected 16 and 10 points respectively and were the focus of Iran’s offense.

This is the second victory of Iran in these competitions where they had gained victory from Australia and conceded to France and Japan. Iranians will face Italy in their next game.

