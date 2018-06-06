Two Iranian security forces martyred at Iraqi border

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Border Guard Command has announced that two border guards were martyred last night in clashes with ‘armed gangs’ on the border with Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to the Iranian Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei, the Iranian border guards confronted with an armed group of about 20 people who were entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the border County Sardasht, West Azerbaijan Province last night.

Ghasemi added that after reinforcements were sent to the region, the ‘armed gangs’ had to escape to the other side of the border.

In the clashes, two border guards were martyred and the gangs’ conspiracy was foiled, he concluded.

