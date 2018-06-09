Iran able to resume trade with Iraq via Khosravi border

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – The chairman of the Kermanhsah province’s chamber of commerce said Sat. that the Iranian merchants can start cross-border trade with Iraq at Khosravi border crossing.

Keivan Kashefi told Mehr News Agency correspondent on Saturday that through the efforts of Kermanhsah province’s chamber of commerce as well as other Iranian and Iraqi officials, the Khosravi border crossing has restarted its activities to help the Iranian merchants and people.

Kashefi said that the border, which was closed due to some trade reasons, is now available for merchants who hold visas.

He noted that Khosravi is the nearest Iranian border gate to Iraq capital Baghdad and enjoys appropriate equipment and facilities, expressing his hope that the border will also be opened for Iranian pilgrims.

