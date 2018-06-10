Iran to stay in Syria, carry out operations upon Syrian govt. request

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Sun. Iran will stay in Syria as long as the Syrian government asks for and conducts operations wherever it requests.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely remain in Syria as long as the legitimate Syrian government seeks Iran’s advisory help and it will carry out operations against terrorists wherever it need be upon the request of the Syrian government,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday while attending a ceremony to commemorate the people who became martyred during last year’s ISIL terrorist attacks on Iranian Parliament and the late Imam Khomeini’ mausoleum in Tehran.

Amir-Abdollahian accused the Americans of aiding the ISIL terrorist group, adding they were the main backer of the terrorism in line with their interests.

He went on to stress that Iran and Hezbollah and the Resistance Front in general have been fighting against US-backed terrorism in the region.

The Iranian official also touched upon the US 2018 strategy outlined by Donald Trump, saying Trump lied about the strategy when he declared that the US put an end to ISIL terrorism in Iraq and Syria in direct contradiction to the facts on the ground.

He further noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran stood alongside the Iraqi and Syrian armies in the fight against terrorism and the world needs to be grateful for that help.

