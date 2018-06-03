Seven Iranian wrestlers reach final in Georgia competitions

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Seven junior Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers have reached the final matches at an international competition in Georgia, while five others Iranian representatives will compete for a place.

At the end of the first stage of an international Greco-Roman wrestling competitions in Rustavi city in Georgia on Saturday, seven junior Iranian representatives advanced to the final, while five others will compete for a place.

Sajjad Abbaspour (48kg), Iman Mohammadi (51kg), Amir Hossein Khansari (55kg), Milad Reza Nezhad (60kg), Hossein Ghasemi (65kg), Mohammad Mehdi Hodavand (71kg) and Mohammad Naqoosy (80kg) reached the final yesterday, while Amirreza Dehbozorgi (45kg), Amir Abdi (51kg), Kamran Arghash (65kg), Alireza Arghash (71kg) and Mehdi Kalantari (110kg) will take on their opponents for a third place.

The competitions will wrap up today, June 3.

