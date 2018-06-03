Iran crowned in Romania’s freestyle wrestling competition

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestlers gained 3 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals and crowned champion in Constantin Alexandru & Ioan W. Popovici and Dumitru Pirvulescu & Vasile Iorga youth competitions.

Reza Alijanzadeh (57kg), Ali Savadkouhi (74kg) and Sajjad Gholami (79kg) won three gold medals for Iran.

Majid Dastan (61kg), Amir Hossein Maghsoudi (65kg) and Amin Yari (125kg) couldn’t defeat their opponents in the final and received three silver medals.

Amir Hossein Kavousi (70kg), Sayed Sajjad Seyydi (86kg), Abbas Foroutan (92kg), Sajjad Azizi (97kg) and Naeem Hasanzadeh (125kg) also snatched five bronze medals for their country.

Russian and Kazakhstan claimed second and third ranks of these competitions respectively.

The competitions began in the Romanian capital city of Bucharest on May 31, and finishes on June 3, 2018.

MAH/IRN82933996