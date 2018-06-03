13 Iranian free-style wrestlers await medals in Romania competition

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Six young Iranian free-style wrestlers have reached the final, while seven others will compete for a place in an international competitions in Bucharest, Romania.

At the end of the first stage of an international free-style wrestling competitions held in Bucharest, Romania yesterday, out of fourteen young Iranian representatives, six reached the final matches, while seven others will take on their opponents for a third place.

Reza Alijanzadeh (57kg), Majid Dastan (61kg), Amir Hossein Maghsoudi (65kg), Ali Savadkouhi (74kg), Sajjad Gholami (79kg) and Amin Yari (125kg), were Iranian sportsmen who reached the final matches to have the chance to win gold medals.

Furthermore, Amir Hossein Kavousi (70kg), Elias Tarighi (86kg), Sayed Sajjad Seyydi (86kg), Abbas Foroutan (92kg), Alireza Rekabi (97kg), Sajjad Azizi (97kg) and Naeem Hasanzadeh (125kg) ) will compete for bronze medals.

The Constantin Alexandru & Ioan W. Popovici and Dumitru Pirvulescu & Vasile Iorga began in the Romanian capital city of Bucharest on May 31, and will finish on June 3, 2018.

