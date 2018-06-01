Germany ready to technologically support Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Germany is fully ready to grow cooperation with Tehran metropolis in the technology realm, said German ambassador to Iran Michael Klor-Berchtold on Friday.

Making the remarks in a meeting with Tehran City Council Chairman Mohsen Hashemi, German ambassador highlighted that there are numerous grounds for cooperation between Germany and Tehran.

He went on to say that environment, architecture and water are fields which have a high potential for developing bilateral ties.

Touching on the long and friendly history of relations between the two countries, he highlighted that his country will always support Iran regarding joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA).

Mohsen Hashemi, for his part, said that Tehran’s urban management is ready to cement ties with Germany in various fields such as tourism, public transportation, urban architecture, waste management and smart city.

There is potential for joint investment in hotel building projects since Tehran is one of the main destinations of tourists in Iran, Hashemi added.

Touching on the production of 9,000 tons of urban waste in Tehran on a daily basis, Tehran City Council Chairman highlighted that there is still need for waste management equipment such as incinerators which is another fertile ground for boosting cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hashemi stressed that Iran has always followed JCPOA, adding that US withdrawal from the deal is a “violation.” “We hope that the European Union and Germany can compensate for this.”

