Rouhani felicitates Indonesia on Independence Day

I sincerely congratulate the anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence and National Day to Your Excellency, the government and people of the country, Hassan Rouhani said, expressing hope that relations between the two countries will be further escalated in the light of the existing political will and determination.

In the message to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, President Rouhani said “undoubtedly, the development of bilateral, regional and international relations will be fruitful not only for the two great nations of Iran and Indonesia, but also for the Muslim world."

Rouhani also wished good health, success, progress and prosperity of the Indonesian nation and president.

Indonesia had been a Dutch colony for over 300 years when a group of revolutionaries declared independence on August 17, 1945.

August 17 is Indonesia's national day and marks the country's declaration of independence from the Netherlands in 1945.

