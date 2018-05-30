Iran exports 253k tons of dates to 86 countries

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that more than 253,000 tons of dates were exported to 86 foreign countries during last Iranian year.

According to statistics released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), during the last Iranian year (1396), more than 253,516 tons of different types of dates were exported to different countries.

The value of the exported dates exceeded $ 250 million.

According to the chairman of National Association of Iranian Dates, most of the date production was exported to countries such as Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia and India.

More than 400,000 tons of dates have also now been supplied to the stores across the country to meet the people demands during the holy month of Ramadan.

KI/4309818