TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Iranian actress Setareh Eskandari announced as the best supporting actress in Redline Film Festival.

She won the title for performing in Ashkan Masti’s short film ‘Chemical.’

Blanca Vivancos was the other nominee for best supporting actress for playing in ‘Exit.’

Redline International Film Festival is currently a monthly short film festival and competition based in Toronto, Canada aimed at rewarding and promoting the best of the world’s indie short films.

