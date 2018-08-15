‘Limit’ packs up award at RIFF

‘Limit’ is an 8-minute narrative of the life a man in a quiet neighborhood who asks for help from people whom he is seeing, until someone suddenly enters his home.

Javad Daraei’s short film is a spiritual adaption that employs novel metaphors to challenge the cliché hardships for physically impaired people.

‘Limit’ recently won three awards from three international festivals, namely the 7th edition of the St Cloud Filmfest., the 2nd edition of Miami FearFest in the US, and also the best foreign short film prize at the international Hollywood Hills Awards. It has also won best short film award at Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) in the US, Best Fiction Award at Southampton Film Week 2017 in the UK and Best Foreign Student Award at Great Lakes Christian Film Festival in Buffalo, NY.

RIFF's mission is to build a bridge between the different fields of performing, as well as visual art, and the film industry; hence the subtitle: dance-art-cinema. The festival aims to show films that have a strong element of movement and dance including expressions such as screendance, art films, more traditional and conventional short films and full feature films. The event took place on August 8-12, 2018.

