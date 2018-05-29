‘LooLoo’ goes to Trenton’s Art All Night

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Iranian animated piece ‘LooLoo’ by Kianoush Abedi and Nima Majlesi has made it into the competition section of 6th Art All Night - Trenton International Film Festival in US.

The Art All Night - Trenton International Film Festival features over 200 short films from over 40 different countries from across the world. The 6th edition of the event will be held on 16-17 June, 2018 in Trenton, New Jersey.

Directed by Kianoush Abedi and Nima Majlesi, ‘LooLoo’ is an episode in an animated series about three little monsters that live inside mirrors at an old man’s house. Each episode depicts an incident involving the little monsters.

Kianoush Abedi is better known for ‘Alphabet’, a 6-minute animated piece about the people of a town who have forgotten the alphabet of life for years, deprived of sight, hearing and speech. ‘Alphabet’ has received a number of international awards, including the Best Short Animation award at the 5th Festival Sayulita in Mexico and the Best Experiential Animation award at the 5th Speechless Film Festival in Minnesota, US.

