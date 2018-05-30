Iran football president hospitalized in Turkey

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj has been hospitalized in Turkey due to heart complications.

Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj suffered a heart complication in Turkey on Tuesday. He was immediately rushed to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Istanbul by secretary general of the Iranian Football Federation and director of the department of national football teams.

The medical staff at the hospital performed angiography on him to closely monitor Taj’s physical condition.

According to Amir Mehdi Alavi, an adviser at the IFF, Taj’s general condition has stabilized.

Some reports note that Taj will not be released from the hospital before the weekend.

