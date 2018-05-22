AEOI chief says Iran ready to produce higher enriched uranium

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Ali Akbar Salehi, the Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said on Tuesday that Iran’s ready to snap back resuming producing higher enriched uranium as it did before the nuclear agreement of July 2015.

“If we decide to work on speed as producing higher enriched uranium and development, we have told our friends earlier in parliament, we are ready for snapping back,” said Ali Akbar Salehi, the Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, on Tuesday.

The Iranian vice-president made the remarks after meeting with the members of Iranian parliament commission for research and education.

“If there was a need to snap back, something that we hope we will never be forced to do as our nuclear industry is moving forward very smoothly and with no problems with its commercial objectives while all areas of our nuclear industry is getting more efficient, we are ready to work on speed as producing higher enriched uranium and development,” he underlined.

Under the JCPOA which is mainly known as Iran nuclear deal, which led to the lifting of international sanctions in 2016, Iran’s level of enrichment must remain around 3.6 percent.

Iran stopped producing 20 percent enriched uranium and gave up the majority of its stockpile as part of the agreement with the sextet comprised of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany.

