Iranian photographer wins silver medal at 2018 Salon Daguerre

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Iranian photographer Parviz Nourizad has won silver medal at the 11th Salon Daguerre in France.

The event is one of the most prestigious photo contests hosted by France. Nearly 8000 pictures were received at the 2018 edition of the event.

Nourizad’s photograph ‘Mr. Naeb’ won the silver medal at the contest.

The judgment took place on May 5 and 6, while the reward notifications were sent to the authors on May 20.

Acceptances and awards, including medals, trophies, the best individual author (250 €), the best club (500 €), will be announced in the online catalog available starting 16 July 2018 as well as on the website.

The 11th Daguerre exhibition is organized by the Photoclub Paris Val-de-Bièvre in Paris, France.

