4 Iranian photographers named winners by Salon Daguerre

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Four Iranian photographers have been named winners at the 11th Salon Daguerre photography contest in France.

In addition to Parviz Nourizad, whose Médaille d'Argent RPS for ‘Mr. Naeb’ was previously announced by Paris Salon Daguerre, three other Iranian photographers also received awards at the prestigious photo contest.

Amir Hossein Honarvar won the Médaille d’Or RPS for ‘Lady’, and Shahram Jahansouz received the Trophée FPF for ‘Jumeirah View’.

The Monochrome Vision Bronze also went to 'The Best Friendship' by Kiarang Alai.

The event is one of the most prestigious photo contests hosted by France. Nearly 8000 pictures were received at the 2018 edition of the event.

The judgment took place on May 5 and 6, while the reward notifications were sent to the authors on May 20.

The winners are scheduled to be awarded during a ceremony on June 5, and the online catalogue of the exhibition will be published on July 16.

The 11th Daguerre exhibition is organized by the Photoclub Paris Val-de-Bièvre in Paris, France.

