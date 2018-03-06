Iranian artists to attend Artankara 2018

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Artworks of five Iranian artists will take part in the international contemporary art fair ‘Artankara’ in Turkish capital Ankara on March 15-18.

Iranian Farda Art Gallery has already played host to the works of those Iranian young artists.

The artworks including paintings and sculptures by five young Iranian artists Nezar Mousavinia, Ahmad Tak, Maryam Moghdam, Kaveh Kavoosi, as well as the sculptures by Iranian female sculptor Leila Alikhani will be displayed in the international event.

Artankara Gallery holds an international art fair attended by artists, art lovers, art collectors, as well as gallery owners. According to the website of the event, the 4th edition of the fair will take place between March 15-18, 2018 at ATO Congresium. Works of Painting, Sculpture, Photography, Video and Digital Art, Installations and many other forms of artistic expression, the result of a careful selection by the Selection Committee, will be presented at the fair.

KI/4244819