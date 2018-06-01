Works of Iranian photographer to vie at Lumix photo festival

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – ‘Life After Shock’ is a collection of photographs taken by Fatemeh Behboudi about three earthquakes in Iran which will vie at the 6th LUMIX Festival for Young Photojournalism.

The reportage ‘Life After Shock’ describes the dramatic situation of Iranian people who have survived three earthquake disasters in the past 15 years.

She has specifically worked on three major earthquakes, including Tabriz 2012, Bushehr 2013 and Kermanshah 2017.

“My main concern regarding earthquakes in Iran is that the majority of Iranians are threatened by tremors, however, still they are neglecting related safety tips,” Behboudi told Mehr News correspondent.

Photos are in black and white primarily because of the sudden shock and bitter effects of earthquakes, she said, adding that colors cannot help this category of photos.

The Lumix Festival for Young Photojournalism will be held from June 20 to 24 in Hanover, Germany.

