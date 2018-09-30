Khayyam intl. photography exhibition opens in Qom

The fifth edition of Khayyam International Exhibition of Photography opened on Saturday in two art galleries in the city of Qom, southwest of Tehran, and will go through October 10 for interested general public.

Over 18,000 photographs by artists from 68 countries had been submitted to the secretariat of the photo contest. The names of the winners are available at www.khayyam.photo.

The exhibition has been named Khayyam in honor of Omar Khayyam (1048–1131), a Persian mathematician, astronomer, philosopher and poet.

Khayyam International Exhibition of Photography is with the patronage of the Federation Internationale de l'Art Photographique (FIAP), and conducted under the approved rules of the Photographic Society of America (PSA).

Acceptances obtained in this salon will be taken into account for FIAP Distinctions, PSA Star Rating listings in the worldwide PSA Who’s Who of Photography and credited for PSA Distinctions.

The contest hands out a total $2000 cash prize and 130 awards to winners.

