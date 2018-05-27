50 MPs sign motion to pass Leader’s JCPOA conditions into law

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Fifty Iranian lawmakers have signed a motion to pass into law the conditions set by Leader Ayatollah Khamenei for the continued implementation of the JCPOA following the US withdrawal.

The motion obliges the government to obtain the following guarantees, as proposed by Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, during the course of negotiations with the remaining sides to the nuclear deal in a bid to preserve the agreement:

Europe needs to issue a resolution against the US violation of Resolution 2231. Europe must promise not to raise the issues of Iran's missile program and regional influence. Europe must guarantee that Iran’s oil will be sold despite US undermining efforts. European banks must guarantee transactions with Iran. Europe must counter any sanctions against Iran. Europe must respect Iran’s right to resume any suspended nuclear activity in case any of the above conditions are not met.

US withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal under the pretext that the agreement contains ‘flaws’ as it does not address Iran’s missile program or regional influence. Iran says it will continue to remain in the JCPOA as long as the EU provides Iran with solid guarantees that the country’s economic interests will continue to be met.

