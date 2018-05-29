No one can force Iran to quit missile program under sanctions

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – The deputy commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Hossein Salami said Mon. Iran will never give up its missiles, adding Iran real power originates in Islam.

“They think Iran should stop its missile development, but when they see they cannot force us to quit, they want us to destroy our weapons ourselves,” Salami said in a ceremony at Imam Hossein university in Tehran on Monday afternoon.

The IRGC deputy commander added the enemies think they can force Iran to give up its missiles through sanctions, while a large amount of Iran’s power comes from its spiritual influence on the region through believing in Islam rather than its phisical weapons.

He went on to add that “if they are afraid of Iran’s missiles, they should go to their sanctuaries,” as Iran is not going to give up its missile program.

“The only thing they can do is sanctioning Iran, but Iran is a rich country and immune to sanctions, “the IRGC commander noted, adding “their dreams will never come true.”

KI/4308642