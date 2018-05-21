SNSC Office denies quotes attributed to Shamkhani

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – The secretariat of Iran’s SNSC rejected the claims attributed to the Secretary of SNSC Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani who attended closed-door session of Iran’s parliament on Sunday.

The secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC) issued an announcement on Monday denying the validity of quotes by Iranian MPs from the Secretary of SNSC Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

Mr. Shamkhani was among the officials who participated at the closed-door session of Iranian parliament on Sunday. The meeting was allocated to discussions on the four regulatory bills on money laundering.

The statement underlines that the approach to the bills are not security-wise and decision on them is relied on Iranian MPs.

The communique also rejects the claims that Shamkhani’s presence at the session signifies Iranian Leader’s consent with the FATF bills.

“Such remarks are made regardless of the necessities of joining the FATF by the Islamic Republic of Iran and are solely based on political motives,” reads the statement.

Also the announcement voices regret over the MP’s lack of attention to the requirements of closed-door sessions.

Iran has been continuously ramping up efforts in line with better adhering to international AML/CFT laws, as it faces scrutiny from the Financial Action Task Force–the intergovernmental group specifically in charge of devising and monitoring the implementation of AML/CFT regulations.

The organization has currently extended the suspension of active countermeasures against Iran until further notice, urging the country to fulfill its commitments by Jan. 31, 2018.

