Iranian health min. leaves for Geneva to attend World Health Assembly

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian Health Minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi left Tehran for Geneva to attend the 71st World Health Assembly.

According to the official website of WHO, the main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the Organization, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget. This year's Health Assembly takes place on 21–26 May 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Hashemi will speak at the 22nd International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2018) during his stay in Geneva, and will deliver speech on Iran's experiences in AIDS prevention.

Minister of health will also have several meetings with various health ministries across the world at the World Health Assembly.

