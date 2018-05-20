Iran to expand coop. with WIPO

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari has said that Iran's cooperation with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) will rise in recent years.

Expressing the huge growth level in international registration of inventions by young Iranians in recent years, Sattari emphasized the need for growing cooperation with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

He made the remarks in a meeting with Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Francis Gurry on Sunday.

Referring to the potential of creative human resources in Iran, he noted that these forces are foundations for the knowledge-based economy; "relying on the creativity of these educated young population, we can take actions to develop knowledge-based economics."

Francis Gurry, for his part, pointed to the Global Indicator of Innovation (GII), which is being produced annually by WIPO, and said "the rating provided in this report is not indicative of Iran's capabilities, nor the reality."

"Iran's good performance in the field of startups is praiseworthy, and we understand all of Iran's efforts in the field of innovation. In addition, in many countries and economies of the world as well as in the countries of the region, innovation is at the center of attention," he noted.

