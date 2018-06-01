Intl. scientific coop. not subject to sanctions: official

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Director General of Research and Technology Development Office of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Dr. Hossein Vatanpour said that Iran’s international scientific cooperation is not subject to the sanctions regime.

He pointed to the joint scientific cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with many countries in the world and said, “development of these scientific cooperation cannot be affected by sanctions at all.”

Turning to the scientific diplomacy of the country, he added, “currently, Iran have established bilateral scientific exchanges with many countries in the world.”

Vatanpour lashed out at the US pullout from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said, “sanctions will help us broaden our scientific knowledge and technical know and strengthen quality of domestic productions in line with attaining self-sufficiency in many fields.”

International research activities are not subject to the hostile diplomatic behaviors, he said, adding, “although sanctions imposed on Iran left negative repercussion in the field of provision of drugs especially for patients suffering from serious diseases, these sanctions cannot create any problem ahead of scientific achievements and technological development.”

In conclusion, Vatanpour pointed to the products manufactured by knowledge-based companies and said, “as a principled and valuable work, products of knowledge-based companies are never subject to sanctions regime.”

MA/IRN82931704