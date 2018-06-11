Norway, Sweden ready to help quake-hit Kermanshah: envoys

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Ambassadors of Sweden and Norway to Iran met with Kermanshah provincial governor Houshang Bazvand in his HQ saying that their countries are ready to help quake-hit Kermanshah areas.

On November 12, 2017 a destructive magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit Kermanshah. Some 90,000 houses were partly or completely damaged by the tremor in urban and rural areas of the region. Sadly, the quake took over 660 lives and left more than 10,000 injured. Those quake victims who have lost their homes spent a bitter winter in tents and conex boxes.

Sweden’s ambassador to Iran Helena Sangeland expressed happiness regarding the fair speed of reconstruction in damaged areas.

She also said that her country is ready to talk about mutual investments in different projects.

The aim of Kermanshah journey is to observe the status of quake-hit people, she told IRNA after the meeting.

Touching upon Sweden’s €200,000 help to Kermanshah earthquake victims, she said that her country is studying ways to provide health services to these people.

Norway’s Ambassador in Tehran Lars Nordrum said in the meeting that he will report quake-hit Kermanshah status to the officials of his country, including Norwegian Refugee Council, so that they can provide required aids.

