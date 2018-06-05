Wartime shell detonated in W Iran; 1 killed, 5 injured

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – A shell from the 1980-88 war of Iraq's Saddam against Iran detonated late on Monday in an Iranian border village in Kermanshah province, killing and injuring 6 members of a family.

A wartime artillery shell explosion in Iranian border village of Sheykh Selleh from Salas Babajani region, Javanroud County, Kermanshah province, killed and injured 6 members of a family.

The family had lost their house in the 7.3 magnitude earthquake of November 12, 2017. During rebuilding their residence they encountered an artillery shell from the 1980-88 war of Saddam against Iran and put it aside in the yard.

The shell exploded last night with a horrific sound at around 10:00 p.m. last night and killed one and injured 5 other members of the family. A young man lost his wife while his mother, a brother, and three sisters were seriously injured. The explosion also damaged their house and some neighboring buildings.

Some members of the family were taken to Hazrat Rasoul Hospital in Javanroud, the center of the county, to be treated with more advanced equipment.

A member of the family told the media that after losing their house in the earthquake they started digging the ground for readying the area for setting up a new house where they found the shell and put it aside in the yard. “Unfortunately the shell did its mission tonight and imposed a heavy loss on our family,” said the family member.

Unfortunately, upon the discovery, no officials were alerted to the find and accordingly no bomb disposal experts were called to the scene.

According to Mehr correspondent in the province, the father of the family died many years ago and the family is managed by the mother. Some members of the family are said to have disabilities.

YNG/4313913