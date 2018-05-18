US govt. sanctions Hezbollah-linked entities

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – US Treasury Department once again imposed sanctions on a number of individuals and entities linked to Hezbollah Resistance Movement in Lebanon on late Thus.

In this regard, US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against Representative of Lebanon’s Hezbollah in Iran Ali Abdullah Safi al-Din and a Lebanese financier.

In addition, several other institutions and associations in Lebanon were included in US Treasury Department’s list of sanctions.

Accordingly, name of five members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement has been put in the sanctions list of the US Treasury Department under the pretext of having direct relationship with the terrorist activities.

Following the US move taken in this regard, members of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council sanctioned members of Hezbollah’s Leadership Council and five others for the alleged contact with the Movement.

According to the informed sources, US and PGCC sanctions took place in the wake of recent victories of Hezbollah in Lebanese parliamentary elections.

