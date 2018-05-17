Iran, Turkey call for closer economic ties

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of Iran's president, Mahmoud Vaezi, conferred with Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci on ways to expand trade ties and facilitate implementation of bilateral agreements.

During a meeting held on Wednesday in Ankara, Vaezi highlighted the necessity of developing Iran-Turkey economic and trade relations, and called for expediting and facilitating the implementation of agreements in the political, cultural and economic fields.

Referring to the efforts made by the Iranian and Turkish authorities to develop trade and economic relations, Vaezi maintained that the use of all capacities and capabilities of the two countries in all economic dimensions will be beneficial to the two nations as well as other states in the region.

Noting the role of banking relations in boosting economic transactions, Vaezi voiced confidence that with more activities from the two countries’ joint economic commission, the process of increasing trade volume would be further accelerated.

The Turkish minister, for his part, stressed that his country sees no limits or obstacles to cement trade and economic ties with Iran.

“We are resolute to remove any potential obstacle and facilitate interactions in a bid to further expand our economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

In addition to discussing bilateral issues, Vaezi will also confer on senior Turkish officials on recent regional developments, particularly the killing of Palestinian protesters by the Israeli forces.

