Increasing cooperation with region must be Turkey’s top priority

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Temel Karamollaoglu, the candidate of Felicity Party (SP) in upcoming Turkey’s presidential elections has said that cooperation with regional countries must be a high priority for Turkey.

Temel Karamollaoglu from the Islamist Felicity Party (SP) who is one of the six presidential candidates in the June 24 presidential elections in Turkey told the correspondent of Mehr News agency that Israel is at the center of regional crises, adding that imperialism and Zionism are at the center of the conflicts in the Muslim world.

In response to a question about the possibility of entering a coalition with other political groups if the election goes to runoff, Mr. Karamollaoglu said that one of the main problems in Turkey’s political structure is division and polarization, so the Felicity Party will consider joining hands with other parties when the time comes.

In response to another question regarding the situation in Syria, he said “we have announced our position towards Syria from the very beginning of the crisis. First of all, it should be noted that there is no problem that the Islamic countries cannot solve through dialogue. But imperialism and Zionism have involved Muslims in fighting one another and they are exploiting the existing crises.”

The Turkish politician said that the Islamic world is involved in conflicts while Israel is exploiting the situation.

He went on to add that Israel and Zionists are behind the conflicts in the region in line with their aim of creating the Greater Israel.

Mr. Karamollaoglu stressed that the problems of the Islamic world must be resolved through Ankara, Tehran, Baghdad and Damascus cooperation without the interference of any imperialist force.

Regrading his policy towards the United States and the European countries if he is elected the Turkish president, the Felicity Party candidate said his party pursues a foreign policy of peace and friendship with Europe and the United States.

He said that they in Felicity Party, based on their Islamic beliefs, do not think that Turkey should wait for too long behind Europe’s doors, stressing that it instead must work towards unity in the Islamic world, while keeping its economic and cultural relations with Europe without forgetting about the Islamic beliefs.

“Our priority is to increase cooperation with the countries of the region. There are significant natural resources in the region. If we are united and able to use these opportunities, we will create peace and security in the world. Expanding our partnership with all neighboring countries is one of our main duties,” he concluded.

KI/4300910